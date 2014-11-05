What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or give us a call at 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s photo, see below, wasn’t a problem for some Islanders, even if Kathy Sullivan hedged her bet: “I believe it is the sign down at Lisa and Terry Harwood’s Vine Street Cafe (I think).”

Captain C. Stone was right on it: “The daily special at Vine Street,” and so was George Hubbard, who left the correct answer on our website.

Tom Speeches, rapidly becoming Shelter Island’s unofficial historian, wrote to say, “What’s for dinner tonight? The building used to be Schmid’s Bakery going back over 40 years. Tasty then … and now!”