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Captain C. Stone was the first to identify last week’s What is that? (below): “That’s Old Glory flying proudly at the entry lawn to St. Gabe’s. Now the site of Shelter Island Fire Department’s chicken BBQ.”

When complimented on his knowledge of the Island, the captain wrote: ”Monahan Hall at St. Gabe’s is named in honor of in-laws. Our family restored that old boat house to a game room. Lots of sweat there. :)”

Tom Speeches, another person who is almost impossible to fool when it comes to the Island, also passed along some history: “The property is now for sale but for many years was the home of the Passionist Fathers, also known years ago as “The Monastery” and finally, St. Gabriel’s.”

All Miss Edith Lechmanski had to do was look out her window, she said in a phone call to the Reporter. The flag and anchor at St. Gabe’s “is right across the street from my house and I look at it every morning.”