Volunteers of the Year

Alison Binder and Laureen Dobson received awards on Thursday, May 8 at the annual Volunteer Luncheon and Awards Ceremony that was held in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. The event was sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Council (SCAC).

Alison was designated Volunteer of the Year in recognition of the many hours of service she has given to the Nutrition Program’s Monday and Friday luncheons.

Laureen received her award for her volunteer service at Mashomack’s Visitor Center and as a driver for the Office of Senior Services.

Like some of the guests at the luncheon, she drives seniors to medical and dental appointments on the Island.

Henrietta Roberts, coordinator of the Office of Senior Services, and Town Councilwoman Chris Lewis co-hosted the awards ceremony. Chris serves as town liaison to the Senior Citizens Affairs Council. Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty was present, as were Councilmen Ed Brown and Paul Shepherd.

Among the guests was Bob Costanza, president and CEO of Be Safe at Home, an emergency response system used by many Island seniors. Bob was seated with Ron Lucas, the chairman of SCAC. As chairman, Ron was the official host of the luncheon.

Angela Corbett, the chef for the occasion, was on loan from the Nutrition Program. She was most ably assisted in the kitchen by Shirley Ferrar and Melanie Mitchell.

Six students from the Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society volunteered to serve and clean up the luncheon. They were Quinn Hundgen, Matthew BeltCappellino, Tommy Card, Erin Colligan, Drew Garrison and Brianna Kimmelmann. They were most professional in their performance. Part of their reward was a free lunch.

And what a lunch, thanks to Angela and her helpers. Guests were served stuffed roast loin of pork with gravy, buttered potatoes, string beans, applesauce and sauerkraut. There were two store-bought cakes for dessert.

The luncheon and awards ceremony dates back to 2003. Karoline Kilb was the first recipient. Edie Hoffman was last year’s recipient.

Please remember that Alison Binder and Laureen Dobson represent all the good people of this community who have served our Island seniors over the years.