Two arrests top week’s police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Deanna M. Sica, 46, of East Hampton was boarding a South Ferry boat on Saturday, May 17 at about 11:15 p.m. when she hit a safety marking post on the deck, causing minor damage to the right front bumper of her vehicle. There were no injuries and no damage to the Sunrise. On further investigation, however, Ms. Sica was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail. She was given a date to appear later in court.

On Monday, May 19 at about 2:15 p.m., Keith B. Surerus, 37, of Shelter Island was arrested on an active Shelter Island Court bench warrant for violating the conditions of his probation. He was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt, given a date to appear in court at a later date, and released on cash bail of $1,000.

SUMMONSES

I. B. Mejia-Reynado, 40, of Greenport was driving on Manwaring Road on May 6 when he was ticketed for unlicensed operation and for speeding — 43 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Mary Reiter, 55, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on May 13 when she was stopped by police and given two summonses for driving an uninspected vehicle and for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license.

ACCIDENTS

Thomas Mysliborski of Shelter Island was driving on Smith Street on May 16 when a deer ran into his vehicle. The deer was injured in the accident and Mr. Mysliborski attempted to put it out of its misery. He was strongly advised that in the future he should notify the police, whose job it was to put down a seriously injured deer. A parent was notified. There was no damage to the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 13, police responded to a complaint about a person walking across a property to get to a Center roadway. The person agreed to stay off the caller’s property and no further action was taken.

Police on patrol noticed an injured dog on Shell Beach on May 13 and administered first aid. The owner was located and the dog returned.

A Menantic caller reported on May 14 that trucks were leaving the landfill with unsecured loads. Police observed the area for 45 minutes; no violations were reported.

On May 14, a caller reported, for informational purposes, receiving spam emails from Nigeria.

Police received a report of a petit larceny in the Center on May 15; the missing item taken was subsequently returned.

A caller told police on May 15 that a large truck was in the westbound lane of Winthrop Road. Police requested that a van be moved onto the job site and that flag persons be provided if traffic became heavy at the site.

Also on May 15, a caller told police about receiving harassing phone calls over a period of four months.

Police received a report on May 15 about golf clubs missing from the trunk of a vehicle. They were subsequently located in the lost and found of the Shelter Island Country Club.

A arcing wire in West Neck was reported on May 16; police notified PSEG.

On May 17, a small dog was found in Hay Beach and returned to its owner. On the 18th, a dog at large was reported in Shorewood; it was gone when police arrived.

Police received a complaint on May 17 about loud music at a Ram Island location. Police reported that the music was very low but the DJ was advised to lower the volume of his microphone.

On May 18, a caller reported smelling propane in the Hay Beach area. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and were unable to locate any odor, which by then had dissipated.

A petit larceny was reported in the Heights on May 18.

Police investigated a possible burglary at a Center business on May 19. According to the police report, it did not appear that there had been an attempt to enter the premises.

On May 19, a caretaker reported a possible trespass at a Heights residence. An extra patrol was requested.

On the same day, police responded to a complaint in Westmoreland that appeared to be civil in nature.

An automatic burglary alarm was set off at a Hay Beach residence on May 19. The premises appeared to be secure and no reason was given for the activation.

Also on the 19th, the Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Center; it could have been set off by steam, according to the SIFD.

AIDED CASES

The Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 16 and 19.