Three arrests, eight tickets on police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Caroline A. Ruby, 21, of Bronxville was driving on Locust Point Road on Sunday, May 25 at about 2:10 a.m. when she was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right and for making an improper turn. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Ms. Ruby was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail. She received an appearance ticket for a later date in Justice Court.

Thomas B. Roux, 30, of Miami Beach, Florida rode his motorcycle off the boat ramp at the end of South Menantic Road on Monday, May 26 at about 3 a.m. He was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI and operating at an unsafe speed. Mr. Roux was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt and released on $1,000 bail. He was given an appearance ticket for a later court date.

Also on Monday, May 26 at about 10:40 a.m., Adelaide I. Tellier, 32, of Brooklyn was driving southbound on North Ferry Road when she was stopped by police for failure to stay in lane and failure to signal. She was arrested and charged with DWI and operating a vehicle without a license. Ms. Tellier was arraigned in Judge Westervelt’s court where bail was set at $1,500. Ms. Tellier was remanded to Suffolk County Jail on an immigration detainer.

SUMMONSES

Cody Patrigo Sacquirin, 35, of Baltimore, Maryland was stopped on North Ferry Road on May 20 and ticketed for driving with a broken/cracked front windshield.

Kevin N. Santamaria, 22, of Riverhead was given a summons on May 20 for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Manuel Rivera, 28, of Shelter Island was given a ticket on South Ferry Road on May 21 for speeding, 51 mph in a 40-mph zone. He was also ticketed for operating without a license.

On May 23, Lise E. Perry, 55, of Shelter Island was given a summons on Manwaring Road for driving with inadequate/no brake lights.

Thomas L. McMahon, 59, of Brooklyn was ticketed on Smith Street on May 24 for not wearing a seatbelt.

Dmitry D. Bondar, 32, of Brooklyn was stopped on South Ferry Road on May 26 for speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Also on the 26th, Isabel Baltazar Mejia-Reyando, 40, of Greenport was given a summons on Summerfield Place for driving without a license.

Traffic Control Officers (TCOs) issued 56 parking tickets during the week.

OTHER REPORTS

A water main break in the Heights was reported on May 20; Heights Highway was notified.

A caller told police on May 21 about a violation of an order of protection; the report was not substantiated.

A caller reported a man yelling in a Silver Beach neighborhood on May 22. Police on two different patrols did not locate the person.

On May 23, police investigated improperly registered vehicles.

A caller reported two motorists were having a loud argument in front of a Center residence. Vehicles, matching the description, were seen leaving the Island on the South Ferry.

On May 24, a caller told police that a Center residence had no Building Department certificate of occupancy. The caller had notified the Building Department and police followed up with a message for the building inspector.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on May 24.

A complainant reported on May 25 that youths in West Neck were being disrespectful; police interviewed them and no further action was taken.

A caller in the Heights complained on May 25 that a vehicle had been parked in one location for more than two hours — an ongoing problem. The owner moved the vehicle.

Police received a complaint on May 25 about a dog barking inside a Center residence with the windows open. The owner, who was not at home at the time, was subsequently located.

Police followed up on a report received May 25 that a vehicle was speeding and spinning its wheels in Silver Beach. The driver was located and told police that he would slow down.

A complaint was received on May 25 about loud music at SALT, an ongoing problem over the past year, the caller reported. The owner will try to keep the noise down; police advised the caller to contact them when the music was being played too loudly.

Loud music in Hay Beach was reported on May 26; police determined the sound was coming from Greenport.

A “suspicious” person was reported in the Center on May 25. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

On May 26, police advised those fishing off the North Ferry ramp to fish instead off the beach adjacent to the parking lot.

A caller reported via VHF on May 26 that his boat was sinking off Ram Island. A marine unit stood by until SeaTow arrived.

A loose manhole cover in the Heights was reported to the Heights Highway Department on May 26.

Also on that date, police investigated a report that a bicycle parked against the barrier at the Recycling Center’s Goody Pile was taken while the owner was looking at articles in the area. According to the police report, the owner hoped the person would realize the bicycle had not been left for the taking and had removed it by mistake.

An automatic burglary alarm at a residence in South Ferry Hills was set off on May 20; police searched the residence with the caretaker and no criminal activity was noted.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on May 22; it was a false alarm caused by a faulty smoke detector.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 22, 23 and 26. A team also responded to an aided case on May 21 but medical attention was refused.