The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Friday, May 23 through Saturday, May 31.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Story Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 23

Catbird Band, acoustic rock duo, 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion. Free and open to the public. Repeats on May 30.

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Yard/bake/patriotic craft sale, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall, 8 a.m. on. Donations accepted Friday afternoon after 2:30 p.m.

Isabel Bowditch Memorial Plant Exchange, Garden Club invites gardeners to free exchange of plants, Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Spring Open House, Sylvester Manor House and grounds. Guest lecturer Dr. ‘Kat’ Hayes. self-guided tours, hay wagon rides, music and refreshments. 2 to 4 p.m. Free.

Vintage Membership Party, celebrate the 45th anniversary of the 45 record, Shelter Island Historical Society, Havens House Barn, 4 to 6 p.m.

Tattoos for teens, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Lora Lomuscio will create temporary henna tattoos. Parental permission required; space limited. Call 749-0042 to register.

SUNDAY, MAY 25

Memorial Day Membership Open House, Mashomack Preserve, cocktail party on the Manor House lawn, displays, information about the preserve’s conservation work. 4 to 6 p.m.

Studio sale, photographs by local artist/designer Liss Larsen, Winthrop Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open to the public. Partial proceeds benefit East End Hospice’s Camp Good Grief.

MONDAY, MAY 26

Lost Sailor ceremony, join American Legion and auxiliary members at Piccozzi’s dock on Bridge Street, 8:30 a.m. Legionnaires meet at the Legion at 7:45 a.m.

Memorial Day parade, 10 a.m. starting at the Center firehouse. Rain or shine.

Open House and barbecue, after the parade, hosted by Lions Club and American Legion members. hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and sodas. Kids games too. Free.

TUESDAY, MAY 27

Computers for Beginners, Mark Lindemann’s popular class, 6 to 7 p.m. Free; reservations are required. 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, “Fitzcarraldo,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, MAY 30

Open for dinner, for the season, American Legion, Chef Gunnar cooking. Catbird Band will perform.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

Preservation Works Project, DAR-sponsored workshop with Jonathan Appell, Presbyterian Church burial ground, volunteers needed: 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact Karen Kiaer at 749-1853 or email cpw407@aol.com. Repeats June 1 and 2.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 22: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.

May 26: Town Hall buildings closed.

May 27: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 28: Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m.

May 30: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.