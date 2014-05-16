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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Thursday, May 15 through Saturday, May 24.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Story Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 15

Library Book Club, “Mr. Penumbra’s 14-Hour Bookstore,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 16

After-School Movie, “The Muppets,” Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Rated PG.

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Nest Box Trail: The Bluebird Conservation Project at Mashomack Preserve,” Dr. Bill Zitek, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, MAY 17

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Trail tour, starts at the Manor House in Mashomack. 10 a.m. to 12 noon. $5 per person. Call 749-1001 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.com for more information.

Talk & book signing, author Mac Griswold, “The Manor: Three Centuries at a Slave Plantation on Long Island.” Sylvester Manor, 2 p.m. Tickets not required; first come, first served.

Back to the Roots, featuring the “Scattered Songsters of Sylvester Manor.” 4 to 6 p.m., Manor House grounds. Free but donations for the musicians will be appreciated.

SUNDAY, MAY 18

May-gration Bird Walk, Mashomack Preserve, all birding levels welcome. 7 to 9 a.m. $5 per person. Call 749-1001 for more information.

MONDAY, MAY 19

American Legion meeting, Mitchell Post 281, American Legion Hall. Memorial Day planning. 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 20

PTSA Scholastic Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Shelter Island School lobby. Repeats May 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 21

Cinema 114, “The Pink Panther,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 22

Citizens of the Year dinner, sponsored by the Lions Club in honor of Richard and Edith Petry. Pridwin Hotel. Cash bar, 6 p.m.; dinner, 7 p.m. $40. Tickets may be purchased at the Shelter Island Library or call 209-7452.

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Spring Open House, Sylvester Manor House and grounds. 2 to 4 p.m. Free.

Vintage Membership Party, Shelter Island Historical Society, Havens House Barn, 4 to 6 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 17: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

May 19: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

May 19: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

May 19: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

May 20: School budget vote, 12 noon to 9 p.m., followed by annual meeting, school gym

May 20: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 21: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

May 22: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.