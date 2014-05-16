The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Thursday, May 15 through Saturday, May 24.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Story Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 15

Library Book Club, “Mr. Penumbra’s 14-Hour Bookstore,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 16

After-School Movie, “The Muppets,” Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Rated PG.

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Nest Box Trail: The Bluebird Conservation Project at Mashomack Preserve,” Dr. Bill Zitek, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, MAY 17

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Trail tour, starts at the Manor House in Mashomack. 10 a.m. to 12 noon. $5 per person. Call 749-1001 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.com for more information.

Talk & book signing, author Mac Griswold, “The Manor: Three Centuries at a Slave Plantation on Long Island.” Sylvester Manor, 2 p.m. Tickets not required; first come, first served.

Back to the Roots, featuring the “Scattered Songsters of Sylvester Manor.” 4 to 6 p.m., Manor House grounds. Free but donations for the musicians will be appreciated.

SUNDAY, MAY 18

May-gration Bird Walk, Mashomack Preserve, all birding levels welcome. 7 to 9 a.m. $5 per person. Call 749-1001 for more information.

MONDAY, MAY 19

American Legion meeting, Mitchell Post 281, American Legion Hall. Memorial Day planning. 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 20

PTSA Scholastic Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Shelter Island School lobby. Repeats May 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 21

Cinema 114, “The Pink Panther,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 22

Citizens of the Year dinner, sponsored by the Lions Club in honor of Richard and Edith Petry. Pridwin Hotel. Cash bar, 6 p.m.; dinner, 7 p.m. $40. Tickets may be purchased at the Shelter Island Library or call 209-7452.

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Spring Open House, Sylvester Manor House and grounds. 2 to 4 p.m. Free.

Vintage Membership Party, Shelter Island Historical Society, Havens House Barn, 4 to 6 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 17: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

May 19: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

May 19: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

May 19: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

May 20: School budget vote, 12 noon to 9 p.m., followed by annual meeting, school gym

May 20: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 21: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

May 22: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.