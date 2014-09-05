The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening on the Island for the week of Thursday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 14.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Story Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 9

“Red Hot Patriot,” Jenifer Maxson’s one-woman show, Shelter Island Library. CANCELLED

SATURDAY, MAY 10

Geranium sale pick up, ELIH auxiliary, Bob’s Fish Market, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Mashomack volunteer orientation, Visitor Center, Mashomack, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Call Tom Damiani at 749-4219 for more info or an alternative training session.

Katie’s Puppets, puppet show and puppet-making workshop, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Perlman Music Program alumni recital, Areta Zhulla (violin) and Michael Bukhman (piano), Clark Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. $25 online at perlmanmusicprogram.org. Free for ages 18 and younger. Meet the artist reception follows.

SUNDAY, MAY 11

Birds & Breakfast, guided birdwatch and breakfast at the Manor House, Mashomack Preserve, 6 to 10 a.m., $20. Limited overnight accommodations for Nature Conservancy members, $75 for room, walk and breakfast. Call 749-1001.

Perlman Music Program, Works in Progress concert, Clark Arts Center, 2:30 p.m. Free; reservations requested. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, MAY 12

Children’s Book Week, draw a favorite children’s book cover for a raffle at the Shelter Island Library during the week — May 12 to 17.

TUESDAY, MAY 13

Pinhole Cameras, made the old-fashioned way, grades 3 to 5, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m. Registration is required; call 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, “The Lady in Number 6” & “Twenty Feet From Stardom,” Shelter Island Library Community Room, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

School budget presentation, Superintendent Michael Hynes, Shelter Island Library, 5:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 8: Voter registration for school budget, 2 to 8 p.m., school boardroom

May 8: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.

May 9: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

May 12: MS4, 3 p.m.

May 12: School budget hearing, 6 p.m., regular board meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom

May 12: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees, library lower level, 7 p.m.

May 12: Water Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

May 13: Taylor’s Island meeting, 9 a.m.

May 13: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 13: Planning Board, 7 p.m.