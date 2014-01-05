The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what happening around the Island for the week of Thursday, May 1 through Saturday, May 10.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Story Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 1

Maypole Celebration, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House grounds. Girl Scouts welcome spring. Free; refreshments served.

National Day of Prayer, Youth Center, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m. All are welcome. This year’s theme is “One voice united in prayer.”

FRIDAY, MAY 2

Fundraiser for Bobby Teodoru, Cuban dinner, 6 to 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, suggested donation $15 per person; $30 maximum per family. Baked goods appreciated. To donate, make checks payable to St. Mary’s Church, P.O. Box 1660, Shelter Island, NY 11964 and put “Teodoru” in the memo line.

Friday Night Dialogues, abstract artist Melinda Zox, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, MAY 3

Class of 2014 car wash, school parking lot, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cars $11; SUVs $16.

Mother’s Day craft, for kids, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library

Revolutionary War re-enactors, Sylvester Manor, 1 to 4 p.m. $5 per person; kids 12 and under free. Reservations requested; email info@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

SUNDAY, MAY 4

Class of 2015 pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., school cafeteria. $7 adults; $5 students; $25 family; kids under two, free.

Mashomack bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., all birding levels welcome; $5 per person. Call 749-1001 for more information.

TUESDAY, MAY 6

WCC luncheon, guest Leah Friedman, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Bring lunch and a mug; beverages and dessert served. A non-perishable item or monetary donation for the Food Pantry appreciated.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

Cinema 114, “Now You See Me,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, MAY 9

“Red Hot Patriot,” Jenifer Maxson’s one-woman show, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, MAY 10

Geranium sale pick up, ELIH Auxiliary, Bob’s Fish Market, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Mashomack volunteer orientation, Visitor Center, Mashomack, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Call Tom Damiani at 749-4219 for more info or an alternative training session.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 5: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

May 6: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 7: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

May 8: Voter registration for school budget, 2 to 8 p.m., school boardroom

May 8: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.

May 9: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.