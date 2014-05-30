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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening for the week of Friday, May 30 through Friday, June 6.
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, opening June 7 through September 6, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Story Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 30

Catbird Band, acoustic rock duo, 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Mitchell Post 281. Free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

WindSync in concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Preservation Works Project, DAR-sponsored workshop with Jonathan Appell, Presbyterian Church burial ground, volunteers needed. 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact Karen Kiaer at 749-1853 or email cpw407@aol.com to sign up for half or full day. Repeats June 1 and 2.

MONDAY, JUNE 2

Register for Mashomack, Children’s Summer Environmental Program, starting at 9 a.m. Call 749-1001 to save a place. For children entering grades 3 through 7. Program runs July 14 to 18 and August 11 to 15. $135/week.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3

WCC/SISCA annual luncheon, Pridwin Hotel, 11:30 a.m. For reservations, call Phyllis Wallace, 749-0640. $32 per person.

Battle of the Books, first meeting, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Read eight books and answer trivia questions at the Battle at Stony Brook University on August 9. For kids entering grades 6 through 9 in the fall. Call Jennifer at 749-0042 for more info.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4

Cinema 114, “My Favorite Year,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

“The Class of Life,” Paul Failla’s one-man show, Friends of the Library fundraiser, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Refreshments served. $20 single; $35 for a couple. Reservations required; call 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 30: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 2: Waterways Management, 7 p.m.

June 3: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 4: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.