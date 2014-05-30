The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening for the week of Friday, May 30 through Friday, June 6.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, opening June 7 through September 6, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Story Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 30

Catbird Band, acoustic rock duo, 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Mitchell Post 281. Free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

WindSync in concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Preservation Works Project, DAR-sponsored workshop with Jonathan Appell, Presbyterian Church burial ground, volunteers needed. 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact Karen Kiaer at 749-1853 or email cpw407@aol.com to sign up for half or full day. Repeats June 1 and 2.

MONDAY, JUNE 2

Register for Mashomack, Children’s Summer Environmental Program, starting at 9 a.m. Call 749-1001 to save a place. For children entering grades 3 through 7. Program runs July 14 to 18 and August 11 to 15. $135/week.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3

WCC/SISCA annual luncheon, Pridwin Hotel, 11:30 a.m. For reservations, call Phyllis Wallace, 749-0640. $32 per person.

Battle of the Books, first meeting, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Read eight books and answer trivia questions at the Battle at Stony Brook University on August 9. For kids entering grades 6 through 9 in the fall. Call Jennifer at 749-0042 for more info.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4

Cinema 114, “My Favorite Year,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

“The Class of Life,” Paul Failla’s one-man show, Friends of the Library fundraiser, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Refreshments served. $20 single; $35 for a couple. Reservations required; call 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 30: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 2: Waterways Management, 7 p.m.

June 3: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 4: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.