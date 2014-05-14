Update: School phone system up and running

Today, Wednesday, May 14

School officials announced that the school’s phone system has been restored — much sooner than expected.

Original story: Officials at the Shelter Island School announced that the school’s phone system is currently down and they expect it to be down for the rest of the school day. You can still reach all school employees by email. If there is an emergency, there are two extensions that still work — extension 195 (Debbie Vecchio) and extension 193 (Mike Dunning).

They apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.