Update: Pot, gun charges to be dismissed against Pelletiers, Thilberg

Former Shelter Island Justice Court clerk Beverly Pelletier, 65, her son Maximilian, 20, and Adam Thilberg, 20, will see marijuana charges dismissed. A charge against Mr. Pelletier of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a .22-caliber pistol will also be dropped when the three return to Southold Justice Court June 6.

Word of that action came from defense attorney Edward Burke Jr. of Sag Harbor Friday morning after he and the three defendants made an appearance before Judge William Price in Southold Justice Court.

Mr. Burke said the stunning turn of events was due to he and the Suffolk County District Attorney reaching an agreement on the dismissals.

Later this afternoon, Mr. Burke said the weapon was found to be inoperable. And there was no “growing operation,” as was reported by the police department at the time of the arrest.

Judge Price, after consulting with the two, delayed the action until June. Mr. Burke didn’t offer further explanations pending the actual dismissals in June.

The three were arrested by Shelter Island Police in January at Ms. Pelletier’s West Neck Road house. Police said at the time they found an 8- by 8-foot room in the basement with marijuana plants and scales, indicating that marijuana was being harvested.

All three have been free since the arrest — Mr. Pelletier on $200 bail and Ms. Pelletier and Mr. Thilberg on their own recognizance.

Details on how the agreement to drop all charges came about is not immediately available and neither Shelter Island Police Chief James Read nor Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg could be reached for comment on today’s court action.

Ms. Pelletier resigned her job with the court in the wake of her arrest.

j.lane@sireporter.com