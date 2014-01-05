Police blotter: 9 tickets in a quiet week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Juan J. Hernandez-Guevara, 32, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on April 22 when he was ticketed by police for unlicensed operation.

On April 23, John G. Pittman, 49, of Thomasville, Georgia was given a summons on Grand Avenue for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Luis A. Barrerra, 37, of Austin, Texas was given two tickets on April 24 for failure to keep to the right on West Neck Road and for unlicensed operation.

Aboulaye Sangare, 45, of New York City was stopped by police on South Ferry Road on April 25 and ticketed for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

At 8 in the morning on April 25, Grzegorz Sierocki, 34, of Calverton was issued two summonses on South Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and for speeding — 59 mph in a 40-mph zone. At about 2:30 in the afternoon, Mr. Sierocki was stopped on North Ferry Road and ticketed again for unlicensed operation.

On April 27, Gurpreet Singh, 23, of South Richmond Hills was driving on North Ferry Road when he was stopped by police and ticketed for driving with insufficient taillights.

ACCIDENTS

Gregory M. Martin of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Ferry Road on April 28 when a deer ran into the front right quarter panel of his vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $1,000; there were no injuries. The deer ran off.

OTHER REPORTS

Two automatic burglary alarms were set off at residences on April 23 and 24, both in Hay Beach. The doors were secure in one case; in the other, high winds may have blown open a door, activating the alarm. There was no criminal activity involved in either case.

On April 23, a caller reported a vehicle with inappropriate lights in Hay Beach.

A caller told police on April 24 that two of his chickens were attacked and killed by dogs in West Neck. Police did not locate the dogs in the area but were able to contact the owner. The animal control officer was also advised.

Police responded to a complaint about a barking dog in West Neck on April 26; there was no sign of a dog barking in the area at that time.

On April 28, police noticed that stones dropped from a truck on several town roadways in the Center were creating a traffic hazard.

On the same day, a caller reported that a vehicle was being driven on a lawn in the Center. Police located the owner who was taking photos with Dering Harbor as a background. There was no damage to the property.

During a quiet week, police also responded to lost and found reports, assisted residents in their homes, unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, among other reports.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 22, 24, 26 and 27.