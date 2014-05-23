Obituaries

Cassie Bliss

Cassie Bliss died on May 18, 2014 at her home in Manhattan. She was 28 years old.

Ms. Bliss spent summers on Shelter Island from the time she was an infant. She learned to swim on the Island, and it was a place of joy for her. She worked for many summers at Coecles Harbor Marina.

Her family remembers Ms. Bliss as warm, happy, loving and loyal, beloved by all who knew her. A a graduate of Hunter College, Ms. Bliss was a loving and caring teacher at the International Preschools.

She was the daughter of Alicia and Richard Bliss. Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her mother and siblings Jackie, Rick, Steve, Laura, Alyssa and Sara, and nieces and nephews Clara, Tucker, Charlie, Sam, Ella, Julia, Ana, Elliott and Liv.

Her family said she will be missed more than words can possibly express.

Louise M. Green

Louise M. Green, 95, of Waterville, New York passed away Monday, May 5, 2014 at her home.

She was born April 6, 1919 in West Winfield, New York, a daughter of Lewis and Florence Jones Bellamy, and was educated in Waterville schools.

On March 20, 1937, Louise married Jason Green in Waterville. He predeceased her on May 1, 1985.

Louise was a homemaker who devoted her life to caring for her family.

Surviving are her children, Henry Green of Waterville; Jason and Louise Green of Shelter Island; Eleanor and Robert Holmes of Bridgewater, New York; Harvey Green of Waterville; Alice Williams of Yakima, Washington; Fred Green of New Hartford, New York; Rosemary Green of Schenectady, New York; and Ruth Green of Shelter Island; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Elwyn, Robert and Lloyd Bellamy; two daughters, Leola Hymes and Louise Williams; daughters-in-law, Donna Green, Linda Green and Esther Green; grandsons, Daniel Green and Brian Holmes; and granddaughters, Elmira and Clarissa Hymes, and Taraja Borawski.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 10, 2014 at the Southgate Ministries Church in Waterville, followed by interment in Crown Hill Memorial Park, Clinton, New York.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, New York 13413

To send a condolence and sign the “Book of Memories” online go to burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com.

Remembering Peter

Gerry McLoughlin would like to invite friends and neighbors to the scattering of ashes of Peter Meister, on Saturday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at the landing at the south end of Menantic Road. Mr. McLoughlin said, “I know that Peter was a very well-loved man and friend to many on the Island and I want all to have an opportunity to show him a good send off.”