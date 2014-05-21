New task force focuses on heroin addiction

A newly created drug task force has begun gathering ideas for bills that could be introduced into the New York State Legislature aimed at curbing the growing heroin epidemic.

Word came earlier this week from Supervisor Jim Dougherty, a member of the Heroin Addiction Legislative Task Force (HALT), that he and other supervisors and mayors are joining town and village justices and law enforcement personnel and state legislators in exploring the problem and possible solutions.

Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) and Assemblymen Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) and Anthony Palumbo (R-Mattituck) are working with the others with the aim of being able to introduce legislation in the legislative session.

“The three gentlemen seemed to accept that funds have to be part of the solution,” Mr. Dougherty said.

The initial meeting was held in Riverhead last Friday. Subsequent meetings will include counselors, treatment group representatives and others who can provide viewpoints on how to tackle the problem, Mr. Dougherty said.