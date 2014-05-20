New residents at Mashomack

The summer population has started to swell.

At least three kits, or young foxes, have been spotted outside their den in Mashomack Preserve.

Foxes have become scarce over the last several years and the three young foxes are welcome new residents, for almost everyone except young turkeys.

Preserve Director Mike Laspia has described the fox population as cyclical. For a while fox numbers were dramatically down because of an outbreak of mange and distemper among the canines.

But nature’s cycle is spinning and the fox is making a comeback.