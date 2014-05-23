New businesses set to sprint into summer

Buy an Island-made baby gift. Enjoy a cappuccino sitting in the sunshine or a big-screen movie in your backyard. Craving sushi? You won’t have to leave the Island.

These are just a few of the new businesses that Shelter Islanders and visitors alike will be able to enjoy during the summer of 2014.

WHERE TO EAT, WHERE TO SLEEP

Katana, the new restaurant at La Maison Blanche on Stearns Point Road, has brought Thai-Indonesian cuisine and a sushi bar to the Island. Proprietor Alex Lehnen, a veteran restaurateur and sushi bar owner from Colorado, is a pioneer in serving “sustainable sushi.” By “working with Monterey Aquarium’s sustainable seafood watch list,” Mr. Lehnen said, “we will be offering fish that is not only fresh, but sustainable, so you know you’re eating something that there’s plenty of, rather than a fish that’s headed for extinction.” Katana’s open for dinner Thursday through Sunday until the end of June, when the schedule will be expanded to include weekend brunch. (749-5659)

It was a rough winter for SALT at the Island Boatyard, but co-owners Keith Bavaro and Ali Bevilacqua are back with a renovated Shipwreck Bar, a private party room and plenty of new things on tap. Literally, on tap. Just arrived for summer ’14 is their exclusive beer, “SALT Waterfront Wheat.” According to Mr. Bavaro, the brew is made with 100 percent North Fork hops and was developed by the two co-owners and the brew master from Port Jefferson Brewery. The kitchen is once again run by Executive Chef Darren Boyle , who, along with the support of new pastry and sous chefs, will be offering an expanded menu with “lots of healthier options,” as well as a “ramped up raw bar.” Lunch and dinner daily after July 4. (749-5535)

“Comfort food” is on the menu at the new Fairway restaurant at Goat Hill. The space will be operated by Dan Murray and Chef Mike Grant, both of whom have run a similar operation at the Poxabogue Golf Center in Bridgehampton. They are teeing up to offer lunchtime blackboard specials and “themed evenings” in season. The exact summer schedule wasn’t available by press time, but Mr. Grant was “hopeful” that they would be open seven days a week. (749-0416)

In the Center, Table of Content’s owner Kimberly Auth has drawn on her upbringing in Sicily and Puerto Rico to stock the store with an Italian-inflected array of artisanal food products ranging from private label sauces, salsas and spreads to organic olive oil and vinegars from Tuscany, as well as coffees from Puerto Rico. Sitting on the sunny front deck, you can watch the world go by on 114, enjoy an espresso or cappuccino, along with pastries, H&H bagels with all the fixings or a light sandwich. Then, shop for unique tabletop and pet items, small batch sauces from Brooklyn, small batch chocolates, cheeses or an array of specialty pastas. Open daily. (749-5862)

Over at Clark’s Fish House, the new chef, Tom Ritzler, has created a whole new menu of “artfully creative dishes,” said owner Shelly Clark. While the restaurant’s emphasis is still on freshly caught fish, “Tom will be preparing and presenting it in new ways,” Ms. Clark said. Surf and turf, shrimp tempura, Asian crab rangoons and grilled tuna with Indian samosas are a few of the new items. Clark’s will be open Thursday through Sunday until July 4; after that, it will be closed only on Mondays. (749-5777)

Reddings, Bridge Street’s gourmet market, bakery and café, will be celebrating summer with a greatly expanded cheese department, fresh pastries and breads from a new, exclusive-to-Reddings source and daily burger specials, according to co-owner Marie Eiffel. A selection of the store’s homemade salads and soups are also neatly packaged for quick take-out or to enjoy at the new outdoor seating area overlooking Dering Harbor. Open daily at 7 a.m. (749-0003)

A trip to the Heights can now include one of the all-important elements of a summer day: ice cream. Stars Cafe is opening a lower level ice cream parlor that will also serve smoothies and organic vegetable juices, so there’s something for everyone. There’s also an expanded upstairs seating area to enjoy gourmet coffees, pastries, daily specials and their Tex-Mex menu items. (749-5345)

Starting in July, fans of Commander Cody’s shrimp and grits and lobster rolls will be able to enjoy them at a new weekend brunch. In the meantime, Chef Amanda Hayward will offer daily lunch specials, as well as the market’s usual array of freshly caught fish, seven days a week on Smith Street. (749-1851)

Beth Swanstrom’s three-year quest to own a B&B ended this spring on Stearns Point Road. She has just renovated the four guest rooms at the former Stearns Point House to provide private baths and has christened the updated guest house “Seven on Shelter.” Ms. Swanstrom, who also is an art dealer, will present a rotating display of “contemporary art by living artists” at the property throughout the season. Call 347-326-3259 or 749-3259 for information and reservations.

SHOP TILL YOU DROP

Shoppers at the annual Chamber of Commerce craft fair may be familiar with the cheerful and whimsical designs of Dabney Lee. Now you don’t have to wait until August to buy her stationery, decorative items and accessories, but can stop by her airy new “pop up” shop on Bridge Street, where you can also place orders for personalized items. Open seven days after May 23. (718-596-4169)

Pas Par Tou is now on Bridge Street after spending last summer at the Chequit annex. Gosia Rojek will be offering her unique selection of home items and fashion accessories, but has now added cashmere sweaters, nautically-inspired clothing and “some unusual vintage nautical items.” (646-732-3242 for hours.)

The Cornucopia Gift Shop on West Neck Road has long been the go-to place on Shelter Island for its wide selection of well-priced gifts, greeting cards and Shelter Island-themed merchandise. And while owner Mary Lou Eichorn has been carrying infant apparel, she’s now expanded the “baby boutique” to feature unique items made by Islanders. There’s no need to shop etsy when you can buy locally crafted baby clothing, tiny quilts, crocheted blankets and sweaters, along with infant-appropriate toys and other clothing items. The perfect place for a grandmother (or anyone else) to find a special gift. Daily 9 to 5. (749-0171)

Fair trade items from around the world can be found in the expanding “Outpost” at Geo-Jo Video on North Ferry Road. Bags from a Filipino women’s cooperative, American Indian blankets, as well as goods from local craftspeople will share space with pet items and yes, movies. Hours vary, so call 749-2324 for information or to speak with Jo about displaying your crafts.

FUN WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN

Think drive-in movies in your backyard and you have the idea behind Shelter Island Party Rentals’ “Backyard Movie Night.” The company will deliver a giant screen and sound system to your home, along with a popcorn machine and an attendant to run everything. “You pick the movie, we do the rest,” said owner Robert Strauss. The company has different packages depending upon screen size and offers special rates for fundraisers. There’s even the option of a slushy machine. Call 604-9200 or 516-659-7509 for information and reservations.

The Pridwin on Crescent Beach will be the setting for Island musician Dennis Raffelock’s mellow jazz and music from the Great American Songbook. Every Tuesday during July and August from 7 to 10 p.m., Mr. Raffelock will also be hosting an open jam session for singers and musicians. Mr. Raffelock and his band are also available for private parties and events. (749-4038)

AT YOUR SERVICE

Kathy Lynch’s new personal coaching practice grew out of her longtime work as a massage therapist. “Stress and chronic pain are often due to what’s going on emotionally,” she said. And so, in addition to her ongoing work as a masseuse, Ms. Lynch is now certified to assist clients in working through issues related to their careers, relationships, health or other personal concerns in order to “eliminate obstacles, set goals and move towards making positive changes.” One hour coaching sessions are $100, with special “sliding scale” rates for teens. Contact her at kathleenlynch@mac.com or at 749-2501.

At age 54, Patty Payne decided it was time to leverage all of the skills she had been acquiring in order to start her own personal service company. Whether you need her to run errands, be an on-call personal assistant, handle any and all aspects of estate management, set up or liquidate a household, provide massage services, private Tai Chi instruction or pet training, she can do it. Hourly rates start at $50; references are available. Call or email her at 766-3586/ppaynesales@gmail.com for a full menu of services and rates.

Based in East Islip, Denise L. Clausey recently expanded her paralegal service to include an office on Congdon Road where she will be handling matters related to estate administration such as probating wills, taxes and accounting, as well as a range of other financial and professional services and office tasks for both individuals and attorneys. Saturday appointments are available and Ms. Clausey will also make house calls. (708-5700/SouthIslandParalegalServices@gmail.com)

Good news for customers of Bridgehampton National Bank. The bank will now be offering its patrons access to nearly 600 fee-free ATMs located in Rite Aid pharmacies throughout New York State and has also expanded its operations to open lending offices in New York City and Riverhead.

Last but not least, the owner of Prime Care Services, Jennie P. Smith, has announced the launch of Shelter Island Home Care Agency, a licensed, private-pay home health provider. While the agency doesn’t accept Medicare, it will work with patients to ascertain if their long-term care insurance covers the services. Ms. Smith can be reached at 484-2204 or 749-5113.