Mesmerizing tricks and big stars at Cinema 114

On Wednesday, May 7, Cinema 114 will preview a film that one critic described as “more fun than ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ ‘Twelve’ and ‘Thirteen’ combined.”

Two of your favorite stars ­— Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman — have feature roles in “Now You See Me.”

Jess Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Mark Ruffalo are among the young and very talented stars who will mesmerize you with their “magic” tricks. They have their own agenda, which has Interpol and the FBI scrambling to anticipate where their next heist will take place. Now you see them; now you don’t!

Running time: 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Do join Janet, Maggie and me and the other Cinema 114 fans on Wednesday, May 7. Showtime is 2:30 in the afternoon at the Senior Activity Center.