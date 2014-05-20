Local girl bringing home the honors

Kelsey McGayhey, a 2012 graduate of Shelter Island High School and a sophomore at Springfield College, was honored by the college as the 2014 Outstanding Sophomore Female Team Sport Athletes.

This was just one of many honors, Ms. McGayhey, who plays right side for the Springfield College Pride Women’s Volleyball Team, has collected this year.

This past season she’s received the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 All American Honors, the New England Women’s Volleyball Association All-New England second team honors and the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s 2013 Division 3 All Star second team honors.

McGayhey had a breakout sophomore season the Pride, accounting for 266 kills while hitting .373, including 13 matches where she hit .500 or better. Her hitting percentage was ranked 17th on the individual national ran kings in Division 3.