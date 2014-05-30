Letters to the Editor

Salient facts

To the Editor:

Re: Suffolk Closeup’s“Highway Robbery” (May 22, 2014). The problem with Mr. Grossman’s piece about a bill introduced by Legislator Jay Schneiderman, who now represents Shelter Island, which would require yet another notice at the pump that advises a consumer about the difference in cash and credit/debit card prices, is that he omitted a very salient fact.

The technology that the bill would require does not exist in the marketplace. There are three major manufacturers of the technology that provides these software prompts at the multi-product dispenser, and none of them provide the option called for in the bill. And it is unlikely that they would do so for one county. There would have been less opposition to the bill if the dealers could have obliged, but they don’t manufacture either the dispenser or the technology used to set up the fuel pumps.

So, the industry, justifiably, under any reasonable standards, objected.

Interestingly, the bill provides that the prompt would not have to be installed if the credit price is 5 percent or less over the cash price. Presumably, the sponsors have decided for us all what the “correct” price should be. Truthfully, does anyone know an economist who thinks price controls are a good idea?

Finally, another salient fact omitted from Mr. Grossman’s piece, is that in the “Legislative Intent” section of the bill, the sponsors concede that it is only a “… minority of gasoline retailers that charge credit customers up to $1 more …” over cash purchases. Without a survey, I suppose we will never know, but one might reasonably conclude that both Mr. Schneiderman’s and Mr. Grossman’s reaction is overblown given that this disparity arises only at a few stations.

I know of no other commodity that must, by state law, post its prices in 9-inch high type at the point of purchase, another salient fact omitted by Mr. Grossman.

CATHY ANN KENNY

Associate Director of the New York State Petroleum Council

Editor’s note: The Petroleum Council, a division of the American Petroleum Institute, is a trade association that represents 550 companies that include large integrated companies involved in exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipelines, marine businesses, as well as service and supply firms.

It’s getting hot in here

To the Editor:

Last week’s front page article, titled “It’s getting hot in here,” was an understatement, especially since the meeting could have been handled in a cooler way by simply answering the questions I put forth. The question to all members of the Town Board was, “Did you get Bill Smith’s email dated May 7th 2014, which was an open letter to the town government, asking for a complete and full financial breakdown of the 4-poster finances going back to 2007?” (Incidentally, this newsworthy letter should have been in the Reporter.) All members of Town Board answered “Yes,” but when I got to Councilman Ed Brown, he responded by shouting at me that I was questioning his integrity and calling him a liar. At no time during that meeting did I call Councilman Brown a liar. That is a matter of record. I expect a full retraction. I also challenge him to disclose the “nasty” emails that he claims were sent to him by me.

For the editor of this paper to characterize that question, or the following line of questions, as an “attack,” I find astonishing, particularly that these were investigative questions that should have been asked by this paper and were not. Mr. Brown was the one who was screaming at me for a good eight minutes before I began to raise my voice.

Another mistake made by this paper was quoting me as saying, “You have a greater chance of being killed by a shark attack than you do of contracting Lyme disease.” According to the town streaming video, I said, “You have a greater chance of being killed by a shark than dying of Lyme disease.” That is a big difference.

Aside from the inaccurate reporting by this paper, the big question is this: What motivated Councilman Brown, one week after Bill Smith’s request, to ask for the same financial numbers as Bill Smith, especially since Ed Brown was quoted in this paper, May 15th, as saying that he was unaware of Bill Smith’s letter. Why would Councilman Brown suddenly want a full financial disclosure when he was both the creator and a participant of the 4-poster budgets since the beginning of this experiment in 2007? Is he questioning his own math after seven years? Since I was prevented from asking those questions … I guess we’ll never know.

RICHARD KELLY

Shelter Island

Taking care

To the Editor:

Ours is a special Island. We support and care for each other because family and community-mindedness are the bedrocks of our Island. And so I am reaching out for your support.

East End Hospice is holding its biennial fundraiser on June 7 at the Shelter Island Yacht Club. Our committee has aptly named this event, “Taking Care of Our Island.”

Many of us have been touched by the incredible work of East End Hospice and its commitment to honoring the lives of its patients by providing comfort and peace at a most trying time. We have taken solace in knowing that our family members, our neighbors and our friends were cared for with compassion and expertise. Some of us have known that our loved one’s end was peaceful, but we weren’t aware of what an integral role hospice played.

East End Hospice needs donations to continue to provide its crucial service for our Island. Please consider joining us on June 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Help us make a difference. Help us by “Taking Care of Our Island”!

Thank you for taking care of each other.

KATHY ZARCHIN

East End Hospice Board Member

Shame

To the Editor:

I am writing to address the green town garbage cans, specifically one left at the small town landing on West Neck Bay off West Neck Road.

Our town Highway Department, private companies and civic organizations work tirelessly to keep this Island clean and beautiful.

These highway cans are clearly marked, “No household garbage. Litter only,” yet after a weekend, the one on West Neck Road is overflowing. That landing does not see enough heavy boat traffic to warrant that amount of garbage.

Shame on those who are both too lazy and/or cheap to either bring their garbage to the dump, hire a carting service or take the garbage with them when they leave.

That garbage can was emptied by the Highway Department in a timely fashion but not before it spilled over into the road and bay.

Let us all work to keep Shelter Island clean!

LINDA KRAUS

Shelter Island

Praise from a vet

To the Editor:

As usual, Shelter Island did it again — a great Memorial Day parade and event. Thanks to all the generous people who helped put it together. Thank you, Paul Speeches, who put me in the front passenger seat of his Model T Ford for the go-around.

There was a sad moment, when I stood at attention at the closing event, when “Taps” was blown. My mind suddenly played tricks on me, thinking back to my bombing missions over Japan, knowing that some of my buddies are no longer here. As far as I know, I am the last one standing of my crew. But with it all, I am very lucky to be here on this beautiful Island.

Good luck, Shelter Islanders, and keep up the good work!

ROBERT STRUGATS

WW II & Korean War veteran

Shelter Island