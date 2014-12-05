Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the March 24 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Joseph C. Czerniawski of Coram was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $63 for driving a vehicle without safety glass.

Jason J. Egan of Lindenhurst was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Juan C. Estrada of Shelter Island was fined $200 plus $93 for facilitating unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A charge of driving without a license was dismissed as covered in the above plea. He was also fined $50 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a charge of driving with no brake lights.

Luis A. Munoz Guiracocha of Spanaway, Washington was fined $50 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a lane violation. He was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from operating a vehicle while using an electronic device. Charges of registration and insurance violations were dismissed upon proof.

Jovanny A. Narvaez of East Hampton was fined $100 plus $93 for a cellphone violation.

Eugene J. Zapin of Sag Harbor was fined $50 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced for a turn signal violation.

Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was fined $50 for having a dog at large.

Three defendants failed to appear in court.

Ten cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.