Igor and Monster get Teeny nods

Two Shelter Island students from the “Young Frankenstein” cast are among nominees chosen by the East End Arts Council for the 12th Annual Teeny Awards.

Drew Garrison captured a nomination in the Best Actor in a Musical category for his role as Igor in the school’s acclaimed April production of “Young Frankenstein,” while Matthew Dunning was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Musical Category for portraying The Monster.

Five students are nominated in each category with the plays reviewed by a panel of volunteer judges. The judges based their nominations on student skills in movement, including physical expression, gestures, posture and fluidity; delivery, including projection, articulation, interaction, timing and expression; and stage presence, including confidence, believability, enthusiasm, charisma, and dynamism.

In the musical categories, student performances were also judged on singing and dancing.

The Teeny Awards will be presented in at Longwood High School in Middle Island on Sunday, June 8, by broadcaster/producer Bonnie Grice.

The program is open to the public and tickets may be purchased at http://www.eastendarts.org/programs/events/teeny-ceremony.html. Tickets for adults are $20 in advance and must be purchased by 5 p.m. June 6 or $25 at the door. Student tickets are $10 in advance or $20 at the door.