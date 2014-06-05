Come run the May Mile this Saturday

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For those looking to get in shape this spring, the ninth annual May Mile offers exercise as well as a chance to give back to the community. This fun-filled event will take place on Saturday, May 10, at Peconic Landing in Greenport and will benefit the Greenport Fire Department. This intergenerational event has become the East End’s premier Older Americans Month celebration and Peconic Landing welcome runners of all ages and abilities.

The special 5K race began in 2005 and has since raised more than $160,000 for the fire department. In fact, the 2013 May Mile event raised $24,250 alone. With more than 500 participants each year, volunteers and raffle sponsors, these benefits and funds have helped the Greenport Fire Department purchase, refurbish and maintain vital safety equipment.

Registration and stretching begin at Brecknock Hall at 8 a.m. and the race start will take place shortly after that at 10 a.m. Following the race will also be an award ceremony at 11:15 a.m. where Father Thomas Murray, pastor of Greenport’s St. Agnes Church, will be presented with the Old American Champion Award. This award annually honors a Long Island or local individual for their service and dedication to older Americans. Following the award ceremony will be a celebratory barbeque lunch.

Racers and others attending the event will also be given the chance to take part in a special raffle. Raffle items include a membership to Eastern Long Island Hospital’s Fitness & Wellness, a Galaxy Gear Watch and Galaxy Note Pro 12.2, a Dooney & Bourke bag and much more. Raffle proceeds will also benefit the Greenport Fire Department.

For those we cannot attend but still want to contribute, donations are also being accepted. Among the sponsors of the May Mile are The Suffolk Times and Greenport and Southold IGA, butnsponsors and raffle prizes are still being sought.

Peconic Landing invites you to come join them and many others at this special spring event. Not only will you be improving your own well being, but you will also be helping to improve the local community by benefiting the fire department. There is no better way to welcome spring than to compete in a fun-filled race around Greenport.

KATHARINE SCHROEDER PHOTO | Jack May of Main winning the May Mile 5K Saturday morning with a time of 18:50.