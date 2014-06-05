Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at Perlman

Because don’t moms deserve a whole weekend? The Perlman Music Program will present an alumni concert on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Areta Zhulla, violin, and Michael Bukhman, piano, in a program of Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and Ravel.

Currently a Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Two Artist, Areta is quickly establishing herself as a compelling performer throughout the United States, Europe, Canada and Asia. Pianist Michael Bukhman, an alumnus of PMP’s Chamber Music Workshop, performs widely as a soloist and chamber musician and currently teaches at Bard College, where he founded the popular “Play/Chat@Bard” series.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at perlmanmusicprogram.org. Admission is free for those ages 18 and younger. A Meet the Artist reception will follow the performance.

There will be a free Works in Progress concert on Sunday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. Students and alumni will perform a varied program of classical masterworks, accompanied by John Root on piano. Reservations are required; call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Both concerts will take place at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road campus.