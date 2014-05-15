Blotter: 1 accident, no arrests or tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Eric R. Kraus of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Cartwright Road on May 8 when a deer ran into his vehicle, causing minor damage to the front grille. Damage was estimated at under $1,000. The deer was gone when police arrived.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 6, a caller reported that a tree was down on wires in West Neck; police notified PSEG.

A downed limb in Dering Harbor was reported on May 6; the Shelter Island Highway Department was informed.

Police looked into a possible case of larceny at a residence in Hay Beach on May 6.

A Center caller told police a stray brown dog had killed one of his chickens. The same dog had been seen recently in the area and had chased a worker on the property.

On May 9, police investigated a possible theft in the Center.

A caller told police mid-morning on May 11 that at about midnight, numerous ATVs and dirt bikes had been operated on the airstrip in Westmoreland. The caller was advised to call in more promptly in the future so that the police could respond.

A caller reported a dead seal in Hay Beach; police notified the Riverhead Foundation to pick up the seal.

An automatic burglary alarm was set off at a residence on Ram Island on May 7; police found no sign of any criminal activity.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Center home on May 9. The automatic system was being checked out in a residence under construction.

Other incidents included several cases of lost and found property, helping residents in their homes, unlocking a vehicle with the keys locked inside and following up on a false 911 call.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 11.