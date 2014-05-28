An ‘emotional roller coaster’ at the library

On Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m., the Friends of the Shelter Island Library will welcome Paul Failla performing in his one-man show, “The Class of Life.”

Directed by Michael Moriarty, “The Class of Life” is a theatrical experience that takes the audience on a journey highlighting one man’s life. The story begins on the last day of his distinguished career as a police officer and gives way to reminiscing about his motivation to join the police, his proud Italian heritage, his upbringing and married life.

Utilizing a blend of humor, drama, song, dance and life experience, this poignant presentation will touch the lives of those who value family, tradition and comedy.

Paul Failla (pronounced “Fay-la”) is a seasoned actor who has performed in more than 60 regional theater productions and always blends humor and drama in his performances. He describes “The Class of Life” as “a two-hour, one-man show that is an emotional roller coaster.”

Mr. Failla retired from the Suffolk County Police Department in 2007 after 27 years so that he could devote more time to his education programs and his family. In addition to performing his one-man show, he is an educational consultant who speaks to students across the tri-state area on the themes of civility, citizenship and good character.

The library’s Community Room will be transformed into a cabaret with complimentary wine, sodas, cheese, antipasti and desserts. Reservations are required for this fundraiser. Tickets cost $20 per person; $35 for a couple. To purchase tickets, call the library at 749-0042. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.