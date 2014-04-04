Woman facing aggravated DWI charge after ferry MVA

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ONE ARREST

Shelter Island Police arrested Candis J. Leary, 33, of Southold at 10:42 p.m. on Monday, March 31, on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of higher than .18; driving while intoxicated; and leaving the scene of an accident. Ms. Leary was stopped on Clinton Avenue after police got a call from someone at North Ferry that a woman who appeared to be intoxicated had been involved in a minor motor vehicle accident aboard the ferry, but fled the scene once reaching Shelter Island. Ms. Leary was held overnight for arraignment Tuesday morning in Shelter Island Justice Court. She was subsequently released on $500 bail for a later court date.

SUMMONSES

Jaime P. Doliveira, 55, of Providence, Rhode Island, was stopped on Grand Avenue on March 27after police said they observed him driving while operating a cellphone without a hands-free device. He was subsequently also charged with unlicensed operation of a vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Rene Salazar, 30, of Peconic was stopped on Grand Avenue on March 30 after failing to stay to the right of the center line. A second charge of unlicensed operation of a vehicle was subsequently added. Alex T. George, 24, of Southold was added. stopped also on March 30 on St. Mary’s Road and charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENTS

Frederic K. Bernstein of Shelter Island was uninjured when his 2012 Volvo sedan was struck by a deer that ran into the road, hitting the front of the driver’s side of the vehicle on Smith Street on March 30. Police said Mr. Bernstein was westbound when the deer ran into the vehicle causing damage deemed to be in excess of $1,000. The deer was dispatched at the scene, according to the report.

Eileen Kennedy of Mattituck was uninjured when her 1995 Plymouth Neon struck a deer on North Menantic Road at Bowditch Road on March 25. There was no damage to the vehicle and the deer ran into the woods, seemingly uninjured, according to police who observed the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

Shelter Island firefighters responded to two false alarms — one at the Chequit Inn on March 27 and the other at Sylvester Manor on March 28. The Chequit alarm was set off when an owner, turning on the heat for the first time since the winter caused dust to fly, activating the smoke detector, according to Chief John D’Amato.

At Sylvester Manor, it was a new carbon monoxide detector that installers were testing when their test activated the old detector, resulting in calling in the alarm, according to First Assistant Chief Will Anderson.

Police removed a downed wire in the Heights on March 30 and called in Verizon to replace it.

A woman called police to request that they check out a tractor trailer idling near the old highway barn on Route 114 on March 27. Police found a driver, unfamiliar with Island roads who had pulled over to rest. They led him to the Wades Beach parking lot where he could stay without disturbing neighbors.

A call from a Wade Road resident about an injured deer brought police out March 28, but the animal couldn’t be located.

Complaints about youths riding ATVs in the West Neck area, also on March 28, resulted in a conversation with a woman who told police tthey had only been on the roadway briefly and that she had taken the keys away and warned them not to ride on the roadway in the future.

On April 1, an alarm was activated at a residence in the Menantic area, but police responding found no signs of criminal activity.

AIDED CASES

Police responded to two calls from home health aides, one at 12:42 a.m. and the other at 10:08 a.m., both on Friday, for assistance in lifting patients who had fallen. Neither had sustained injuries, according to the reports, and officers were able to lend a hand to lift them.

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week.