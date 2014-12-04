What is that?

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Both Patricia Pryor-Bonica and Captain C.E. Stone quickly and correctly identified the mystery photo (see below) from last week as a pay telephone.

“I hate to show my age but it used to be a nickel for 3 minutes,” Captain Stone wrote.

When told the ancient artifact lives at the Shelter Island School, the captain noted there was one at North Ferry and another “in front of Fedi’s years ago. My next guess would have been the police holding cell.”