Well water levels trending up

As the Water Advisory Committee had hoped last month, the latest data on well levels has improved in most areas of Shelter Island, although the Little Ram test well is at an all-time low for April.

The latest data gathered by the United States Geological Survey and compiled for the committee by member Ken Pysher shows 12 of the test wells are trending upwards and two — Brander and Menantic Road wells are “measuring well above their April averages,” Mr. Pysher said.

Just last month, those two wells were well below their typical monthly reading for March, while 10 wells throughout town had begun to trend upward. Typically, the Water Advisory Committee looks to see the aquifer replenished through the end of May before water use during the heavy summer season results in diminishing the supply.

Nonetheless, it has been several years since the committee has had to recommend that the Town Board impose water rationing during the late summer months, although that was a concern just a couple of months ago.

“The forecast this week is for lots more rain which will certainly help get all of our wells back in their respective average levels for May,” Mr. Pysher said.

j.lane@sireporter.com