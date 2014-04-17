This week’s Island calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, April 17 through Friday, April 25.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Library Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, different schedule for spring break: open Wednesday through Saturday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., grades 6-12.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Spring Break Book Bingo, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Library Book Club, meeting, 7 p.m. Author Jessica Soffer, “Tomorrow There Will Be Apricots,” will join in the discussion. Everyone welcome; Refreshments.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18

Catbird Band, acoustic rock, American Legion’s lower level, 7 to 9 p.m. Everyone welcome. Free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Clean up the Island, with Dan’s Carting and Recycling, 9 to 11 a.m. Meet at front of school and pick your route. Call Dan at 749-3075 for more info.

Bird Walk, 8 to 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor with Nick Hamblett, park and meet at Manor House: bring binoculars and notebook. Reservations requested; email info@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

Used book sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Easter egg hunt, St. Gabe’s field, 1 p.m. For kids ages 1 through 8. Prizes. Rain date Sunday, April 20.

Earth Day at Mashomack, help clean up, 1 to 3 p.m., community service hours available. Call 749-1001 for more info.

Art in the Barn, 4 p.m. followed by Poetry in the Barn, 4:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society, refreshments; Free. Art show continues April 20, 26 and 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

Ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service, 6 a.m., Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Refreshments follow service. Everyone welcome.

MONDAY, APRIL 21

Daffodil display, Garden Club of Shelter Island and Youth Division, Shelter Island Library. Continues through April 25.

Art Journal Workshop, with Susan Schrott, Shelter Island Library. 12 noon to 3 p.m. Registration required: 749-0042. Continues on April 28 and May 5. Free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 22

Make seed bombs, kids celebrate Earth Day, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

Cinema 114, “Babes on Broadway,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25

“No more snow” globes, make a spring-themed snow globe, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Friday Night Dialogues, Friends of Trees’ Tim Purtell, “Tree Talk: An Introduction to the Fascinating Lives of Trees.” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations accepted.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 17: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: All town buildings closed.

April 19: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

April 19: Village of Dering Harbor Public Hearing on 2014-15 budget, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

April 19: Village of Dering Arbor ARB Public Hearing, Village Hall, 10:30 a.m.

April 21: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

April 21: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

April 22: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 23: School budget hearing, 6:30 p.m., followed by school board meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

April 23: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

April 24: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.