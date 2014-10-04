The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island for the week of Thursday, April 10 through Friday, April 18.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Library Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

After School Movie, “Walking with Dinosaurs,” Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Rated PG. Free.

Catbird Band, acoustic rock, American Legion’s lower level, 7 to 9 p.m. Everyone welcome. Free. Repeats on April 18.

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

Beekeeping workshop, with Sarah Shepherd, Shelter Island Historical Society, 1 to 3:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. movie, “Queen of the Sun.” $5 per person. Call 749-0025 to reserve a spot.

Storybook Scavenger Hunt, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

State of the Town Luncheon, League of Women Voters, speaker is Supervisor Jim Dougherty, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Ram’s Head Inn. Tickets are $45 per person ($50 at the door). Contact Mary Dwyer at 749-1987 or maryita@optonline.net to make reservations. Checks to LWVSI, P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.

TUESDAY, APRIL 15

Wild & Wacky Wind Chimes, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Movies at the Library, “The King of Masks,” 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

Legion auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Mitchell Post 281. Help with the BBS mailing.

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Spring Break Book Bingo, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Library Book Club, meeting, 7 p.m. Author Jessica Soffer, “Tomorrow there will be Apricots,” will join in the discussion. Everyone welcome; Refreshments.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18

Catbird Band, acoustic rock, American Legion’s lower level, 7 to 9 p.m. Everyone welcome. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 14: MS4 meeting, 3 p.m.

April 13: EMS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 14: Water Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

April 15: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 16: Library Board of Trustees, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

April 17: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: All town buildings closed

April 19: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

April 19: Village of Dering Harbor Public Hearing on 2014-15 budget, 10 a.m.

April 19: Village of Dering Harbor ARB Public hearing, 10:30 a.m.