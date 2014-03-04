The Island’s weekly calendar

Here is a list of things to do and sights to see Around the Island from Thursday, April 3 through Friday, April 11.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Library Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

“Young Frankenstein,” Shelter Island School’s Drama Club, school auditorium, 7 p.m. $12 adults; $8 students. Tickets on sale in school lobby weekdays, 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., by calling 749-0302, extension 0, or at the door one hour before curtain.

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

Friday Night Dialogues, “Dad’s in Heaven with Nixon,” a Hamptons Take 2 Film Festival documentary about autism, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated. 749-0042.

“Young Frankenstein,” Shelter Island School’s Drama Club, school auditorium, 8 p.m. $12 adults; $8 students. See April 3.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

Spring at Mashomack, an evening in the fields, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. $5 per person. Call 749-1001 for more info.

“Young Frankenstein,” Shelter Island School’s Drama Club, school auditorium, 8 p.m. $12 adults; $8 students. See April 3.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

“Young Frankenstein,” Shelter Island School’s Drama Club, school auditorium, 3 p.m. $12 adults; $8 students. See April 3.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

Cinema 114, “My Favorite Wife,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

After School Movie, “Walking with Dinosaurs,” Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Rated PG. Free.

Catbird Band, acoustic rock, American Legion’s lower level, 7 to 9 p.m. Everyone welcome. Free. Repeats on April 18.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 3: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.

April 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

April 8: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

April 8: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 8: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

April 9: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.