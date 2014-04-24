The Island’s monthly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island for the week of Friday, April 25 to Thursday, May 1.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Pre-School Story Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.
Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.
2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 25
“No more snow” globes, make a spring-themed snow globe, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Friday Night Dialogues, Friends of Trees’ Tim Purtell, “Tree Talk: An Introduction to the Fascinating Lives of Trees,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations accepted.
SATURDAY, APRIL 26
Class of 2014 Car Wash, Shelter Island School parking lot, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $11 for cars; $16 for SUVs and vans.
Family Movie Matinée, “The Nut Job,” Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.
Friends of Music, violinist Eric Silberger and pianist Kwan Yi, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. followed by a reception to meet the artists. Good-will offering.
SUNDAY, APRIL 27
Birding for beginners, with Tom Damiani, 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. $5 per person; bring binoculars. Call 749-1001 for more info.
TUESDAY, APRIL 29
Windows for Beginners, Mark Lindemann’s computer course, Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m. Free; reservations required. Call 749-0042.
THURSDAY, MAY 1
National Day of Prayer, Youth Center, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m. All are welcome. This year’s theme is “One voice united in prayer.”
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
April 24: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.
April 26: Hay Beach Property Owners Association, 3 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall.
April 28: Housing Board, 7 p.m.
April 28: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse
April 29: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.