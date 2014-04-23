Test run proposed for North Ferry traffic

A pilot plan is in the works to reroute traffic for the North Ferry in Greenport.

Greenport Village Mayor David Nyce has been speaking with state officials for several months about a plan to redirect ferry lines on the village side to help ease traffic congestion.

So far, the proposal has been stalled, as the village waits for approval from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to use the land it owns behind the East End Seaport Museum as a staging area for cars waiting to board the ferry.

To help expedite things, the mayor said the village is in the process of drafting a letter to the MTA requesting a test run of the proposed traffic flow changes before either party commits to entering a lease agreement that would allow the village to use the MTA property.

Mr. Nyce said there is no timeframe on when, or if, the new traffic plan would be in place because the MTA would need to finalize any decision on the land’s use.

The plan to reroute traffic is meant to fix a 21st century problem, according to village officials.

Vehicles access the ferry by turning south down Sixth Street from Route 25 onto Route 114 and then following that to Wiggins Street.

However, GPS devices direct drivers south onto Third Street from Front Street in the village, resulting in occasional tempers to flare from drivers waiting on line from Wiggins Street. It can also result in a traffic backup on Third Street that sometimes spills over onto Front Street.

In the meantime, the ferry’s staff occasionally serves as traffic directors on the Greenport side.