Supervisor to address Island issues

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will host their 7th annual State of the Town address on Sunday, April 13 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at a luncheon at the Ram’s Head Inn.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty will update Islanders on where the town stands fiscally, as well as address key issues facing the Island.

As president of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, Mr. Dougherty will also review the issues, challenges and opportunities Islanders share with their neighbors.

Mr. Dougherty will discuss the effect of the current financial situation on local taxes and will provide a status update on issues pending at the Town Board as well as answer questions posed by those attending.

Tickets are $45 per person in advance; $50 at the door. There will be a cash bar; entrée choices are chicken or fish.

Reservations are required by Monday, April 7 and may be made by contacting Mary Dwyer at 749-1987 or maryita@optonline.net. Checks may be mailed to LWVSI, PO Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.

The League welcomes all Islanders. For more information, contact Mary Dwyer.