Proposed legislation puts the brakes on bamboo

“Running bamboo” might be stopped in its tracks.

New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. (I-Sag Harbor)has introduced a bill in the Assembly that would penalize property owners who plant out-of-control-bamboo that causes damage.

According to a statement released by Mr. Thiele’s office, “The legislation provides that no person who plants running bamboo or who allows running bamboo to be planted on his or her property shall permit such bamboo to grow beyond the boundaries of his or her property on or after October 1, 2014. Any person who violates the provisions of the law shall be liable for any damages caused to any neighboring property by such bamboo, including, but not limited to, the cost of removal of any running bamboo that grew beyond the boundaries of his or her property.

“Further, after October 1, 2014, no person shall plant running bamboo or allow running bamboo to be planted on his or her property at a location that is one hundred feet or less from any abutting property or public right-of-way unless such planting is contained by a properly constructed and maintained barrier system or such running bamboo is planted above ground in a container or planter such that the running bamboo does not come in contact with the surrounding soil. Violators of the law would be subject to penalties under the State Environmental Conservation Law.”