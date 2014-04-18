Police blotter: Cops on patrol for cell violations

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On several occasions during the past week, police on patrol at various Island locations were on the look-out for cellphone violations; five motorists were ticketed as a result.

Jeffrey W. Reiter, 46, of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Ferry Road on April 4 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for driving an uninspected vehicle.

On April 9, Donald F. Kehoe, 62, of Westhampton Beach, was ticketed on South Ferry Road for driving while operating a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Lynda J. Sylvester, 63, of Sag Harbor and Fred R. Schoenstein, 57, of Greenport were given summonses on North Ferry Road, on April 10 and 11 respectively, for cellphone violations.

Jesse J. Garcia, 17, of Mount Sinai was ticketed on Clinton Avenue on April 12 for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

On April 12 Kathleen N. Massey, 53, of New York City was driving on North Ferry Road when she was given a summons for texting (operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device).

Vidur Kapur, 51, of New York City was stopped on North Ferry Road on April 13 and ticketed for a cellphone violation.

Gerado Vargas, 34, of Hampton Bays was driving on South Ferry Road on April 14 when he was given a summons for driving an unregistered vehicle

OTHER REPORTS

On April 8, damage was recorded to the left front fender, bumper and driver’s-side door of police vehicle #46. The plastic bumper had a 10- to 12-inch tear. According to police, the vehicle may have been damaged by heavy ice build-up after a number of winter storms. It was not determined how or where the damage occurred.

A caller reported on April 8 that youths were riding ATVs on a Center property, making excessive noise.

Dead deer were reported in South Ferry Hills on April 9 and on Ram Island on April 14. The Highway Department was notified.

A caller reported a dog at large on April 11 in Cartright; police patrolled the area with negative results.

Also on April 11, four ATVs were reported passing by a Center caller’s home. A stationery patrol in the area produced negative results. On April 12, ATVS were seen on a Center roadway. Police patrolled without result.

On April 12, police responded to a call about a person possibly unconscious on a West Neck beach. Police located the subject, who was taking a nap on the beach.

Fire chiefs responded to a call about a fire in Menantic on April 12. Someone had dumped ashes earlier, which had then caught a small pile of leaves/grass on fire. The fire had been extinguished.

On April 13, a caller reported a case of identity theft involving a tax return.

At the request of a caller, police checked on the well-being of a Long View resident on April 13; there were no problems.

A small tree was reported down in Hay Beach on April 13, blocking a lane of traffic. Police moved the tree to the side of the roadway.

On April 13, police investigated the possible violation of an order of protection.

A caller told police on April 14 about hearing an audible alarm in the Center. The alarm was located and a bad battery was removed without incident.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Ram Island residence on April 14. It was a false alarm set off by a person who cut some wires while doing carpentry work.

A West Neck caller reported a buoy adrift on April 14; a police marine unit notified the Coast Guard and secured the buoy until the Coast Guard could respond.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 8.