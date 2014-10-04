Police blotter: 2 arrests, 2 tickets, 4 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Robert J. Cunningham, 46, and Michael Kostecki, 61, both of Southampton, were stopped by police on Smith Street on Tuesday, April 1 at about 5 p.m. for driving a vehicle without a rear brake light. They were both subsequently arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, released on their own recognizance and issued appearance tickets for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

Julian Anazco, 51, of Flushing was ticketed on South Ferry Road on April 2 for failure to keep to the right.

ACCIDENTS

Denise E. Read of Shelter Island was driving southbound on South Ferry Road on April 1 when a deer ran into the passenger side of her vehicle, causing minor damage to the front fender and bumper.

On April 3, Gabriella Kovi of New York City reported backing out of a parking space at the Center Post Office and hitting a sign post. Damage to her vehicle was under $1,000 and there was minimal damage to the sign post.

Fay Rodriguez of Shelter Island reported hitting a deer on April 3 on Manwaring Road. There was no damage to her vehicle, and the deer ran off.

On April 6, John M. Marino of New York City was driving on Serpentine Drive in the Heights when his vehicle crashed through some bushes and got stuck on an embankment; the vehicle had to be towed. Mr. Marino and a passenger left the scene of the accident and were subsequently located, at which point police issued a summons to Mr. Marino, 41, for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. According to the police report, the driver said he was running his dog behind the vehicle at the time.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported that motorcycles were speeding on West Neck Road on April 1. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

On April 2, police noted a severely injured deer in the Center, showing signs of starvation. The deer was put down.

The Highway Department was dispatched on April 3 to remove a deer presumed dead in West Neck. The deer had been attacked by dogs, but was still alive. It had to be put down; the animal control officer was notified.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on April 3.

On April 4, a caller reported an injured turkey in the Center. Police responded and said the turkey appeared to be fine.

A caller told police on April 4 that there was an injured deer in the Center; the deer was put down by police. On April 5, a deer with a broken leg was reported in a Center yard; When police approached, the deer ran into a forested area. Another injured deer had to be put down by police in the Center on April 6.

A Silver Beach resident requested an extra patrol on April 4 as a result of unknown persons shooting at cans and glass bottles. The caller was concerned the broken glass could be a hazard for people and animals on the beach.

An arcing wire in Silver Beach was called in on April 5; PSE&G responded.

A verbal dispute in the Center was reported to police by both involved parties on April 5.

On the same day, police responded to a verbal argument in the Heights.

A noise complaint by a Center resident was received on April 7 at about 6:20 a.m. Town employees were using leaf blowers in the area. They were advised to notify their supervisor about the complaint; the caller will contact the town.

Two burglary alarms were activated at residences in the Heights and Hay Beach on April 5 and 6 respectively. Wind may have blown open a door in one case; in the other, workers on site set off the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Southampton Hospital and Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 1 and 2, respectively.