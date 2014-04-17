Photos: ELIH unveils operating room remodeling plans, thanks benefactors

Eastern Long Island Hospital hosted a reception Wednesday to present its $4.5 million operating room remodeling plan and to acknowledge benefactors that helped make the project possible.

The hospital, located on Manor Place in Greenport, has three operating rooms and one procedure room. The four suite remodels will be completed in separate phases. The operating rooms last underwent a major renovation in 1976.

Paul Connor, president and CEO of ELIH unveiled at the ceremony a plan to build a 1,500-square foot addition to the north side of the building.

“The project comes at a time when new technology is significantly changing the way surgeons perform surgery,” Mr. Connor said.

The hospital has reached about half of its $4.5 million fundraising goal. The owners of Sparkling Pointe, Cynthia and Tom Rosicki, made the lead contribution of $250,000.

After the Rosicki family was presented with a plaque at the ceremony, Mr. Rosicki talked about the importance of having good healthcare close to home.

ELIH officials are waiting for approvals from the state Department of Health and hope to start construction this summer.