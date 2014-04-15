North Ferry asks county for fare increases

The North Ferry Company has applied to the Suffolk County for a rate increase, the first since 2011.

North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt said the company has been running year over year deficits through 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The hikes are calculated not to be more than the increase in the Consumer Price Index, Mr. Hunt said.

The proposal is to add a dollar to the one way cash fare to $11 and raise the round trip cash fare from $15 to 16.

A book of ten Island resident one-way tickets, now $49, would go up to $52 if the rate increase is approved.

Island resident round trip tickets would go from $52 to $55 and the Shelter Island resident commuter rate would rise from $26 a week to $27.

The passenger rate will remain the same, Mr. Hunt said.

The ferry service was hit hard by weather that severely cut traffic flow, Mr. Hunt said, with two major storms and brutal winters contributing to the loss of revenue. Tropical Storm Irene coincided with the Labor Day Weekend of 2011 resulting in the ferry company taking big losses, Mr. Hunt said.

Superstorm Sandy brushed the Island with minimal damage, but the subsequent gas shortage for the following month resulted in less traffic and more losses, Mr. Hunt said.

Suffolk County is the regulatory agency when it comes to fare increases, but normally there is a public hearing on Shelter Island for local input into the process.