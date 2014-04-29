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New fire chiefs sworn in

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BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO A new team of chiefs took the oath of office at the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners meeting Monday night. Fire District Attorney Helen Rosenblum administered the oath to (right to left) Chief Will Anderson, First Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian and Second Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter. The commissioners presented outgoing Chief John D’Amato with a set of badges honoring his service. A letter was read from Chief D'Amato to Police Chief Jim Read thanking him for his work with the chief during his tenure.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
A new team of chiefs took the oath of office at the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners meeting Monday night. Fire District Attorney Helen Rosenblum administered the oath to (right to left) Chief Will Anderson, First Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian and Second Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter. The commissioners presented outgoing Chief John D’Amato with a set of badges honoring his service. A letter was read from Chief D’Amato to Police Chief Jim Read thanking him for his work with the chief during his tenure.