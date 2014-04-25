MTA to fast track ferry line request

A meeting of officials from the MTA/Long Island Rail Road, Greenport Village and North Ferry has taken place in the past week on accessing the ferry from Greenport.

The MTA is now awaiting a letter from Mayor David Nyce regarding a request to use MTA property to stage vehicles before boarding.

Word came from Mitch Pally, the Suffolk County representative to the MTA Board of Commissioners, who said he has “been assured that MTA will provide a very speedy response” to the request.

“I believe that a decision will be made shortly after receiving the appropriate request from the village,” Mr. Pally said.

Mr. Nyce has said he was drafting a letter describing a rerouting of ferry-bound traffic that under the proposed plan would take vehicles south on Fourth Street turning east behind the ferry tracks.

That would end the current problem of traffic flowing from both Wiggins Street and Third Street and vying to get into the current ferry line.

Ferry traffic is supposed to access the line from Wiggins Street, but people with GPS devices are being directed south on Third Street, creating the bottleneck. On occasions when the ferry traffic is heavy, that can result in vehicles backing up a full block to Front Street.

The proposed route would provide no access to a ferry line from either Third or Wiggins Street, eliminating the bottleneck.

j.lane@sireporter.com