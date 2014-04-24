Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the March 10 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were both on the bench for this session.

Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt

Kathleen M. Burke of Laurel was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of speeding — 56 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Max P. Dobler of New York City was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. His license was suspended for 90 days.

Felisa S. Elias Chaj of Easton, Pennsylvania was fined $75 plus $93 for driving without a license. A vehicle glass violation was dismissed.

Bruno D. Laurentino of Bel Air, Maryland was fined $50 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Ram K. Sundaram of New York City was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone. Registration and inspection violations were covered under the plea.

Kieran R. Wilson of Shelter Island was fined $90 plus $85 for speeding — 60 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 75 mph. He was fined $500 plus $400 for DWI and received a one-year conditional discharge. Mr. Wilson’s license was revoked for six months and he was assigned an ignition interlock device for one year.

Three defendants failed to appear in court; 11 cases were adjourned until later dates on the court calendar at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

Judge Helen J. Rosenblum

Four cases were adjourned to later court dates at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.