Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the February 10 and February 24 sessions of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for these sessions.

February 10

The case against Ramo Bolic of Staten Island, charged with failure to keep to the right, driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and possession of marijuana, was transferred to a Suffolk County grand jury.

Luis A. Ramirez of New York City was fined $400 plus a state surcharge of $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed as covered in the plea.

The case against Susan M. Spalding of Louisiana, Missouri, charged with grand larceny in the 3rd degree, grand larceny in the 4th degree, five counts of petit larceny, one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree, one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree and seven counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree, was transferred to Suffolk County Superior Court.

Nineteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.



February 24

Carina N. Dicostanzo of Sag Harbor was fined $25 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from driving without a license.

Stephen F. Durkin of Shoreham was fined $150 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 55 mph in a 40-mph zone. He was fined $500 plus $93 for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Thomas C. Higgins of Shelter Island was fined $1,000 plus $400 for DWI. His license was revoked for six months and he received probation for three years. Mr. Higgins was assigned an ignition interlock device for one year.

Daniel P. Hoctor of Hampton Bays was fined $150 for a parking violation, reduced from a one-way violation. A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree was dismissed.

Fourteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar at the request of the defendants or their attorneys