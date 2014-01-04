Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the January 27 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Kevin M. Binkis of Southold was fined $200 plus a state surcharge of $93 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A cellphone charge was dismissed.

Vincent G. Flauto Jr. of Greenport was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while under the influence of drugs. He received a 90-day license suspension.

Bruce Y. Kim of New York City was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. Charges of failure to keep to the right and stop sign and turn signal violations were dismissed as covered.

Lucas M. Knight of Forest Hills was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation. A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree was dismissed.

Charles F. Leak of New York City was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days.

Svetlana S. Marino of Sunnyside was fined $500 plus $400 for DWI. Her license was revoked for six months and she received a one-year conditional discharge. Ms. Marino was assigned an ignition interlock device for one year. The following violations — failure to dim the lights, a right of way violation, failure to keep to the right and a lane violation — were dismissed as covered in the plea.

Gary E. McVeigh of Shelter Island was fined $500 plus $400 for DWI. His license was revoked for six months. He received a one-year conditional discharge and was assigned an ignition interlock device for one year. A lane violation and a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree were dismissed as covered.

Charles J. Murray Jr. of Shelter Island was fined $215 for criminal contempt in the 2nd degree, reduced from criminal contempt in the 1st degree. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.

In a separate case, Mr. Murray was given one-year probation for criminal trespass in the 3rd degree, reduced from criminal trespass in the 2nd degree, which had been further reduced from burglary in the 2nd degree. Harassment in the 2nd degree and unauthorized use of a computer were dismissed as covered in the plea.

One person was cited as a scofflaw for failure to appear in court. Sixteen cases were postponed until later dates on the court’s calendar — all 16 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.