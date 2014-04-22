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Islander in the Kingdom

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COURTESY PHOTO | Tim Lenderking, Charge d’Affaires of the United Stats Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, introducing the newly arrived ambassador, Joseph Westphal, to the embassy staff last month with President Obama who was on an official visit. Mr. Lenderking is the fifth generation of his family who have been summer residents of the Island.
COURTESY PHOTO | Tim Lenderking, Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, introducing the newly arrived ambassador, Joseph Westphal, to the embassy staff last month with President Obama who was on an official visit. Mr. Lenderking is the fifth generation of his family who have been summer residents of the Island.