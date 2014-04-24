Friends of Music welcome Perlman alum Eric Silberger

The Shelter Island Friends of Music will host its second concert of the year on Saturday, April 26 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. As a tribute to our friends at the Perlman Music Program — celebrating its 20th anniversary season — we have invited a distinguished Perlman alumnus as our guest performer. The young virtuoso violinist Eric Silberger will be accompanied by the noted pianist Kwan Yi; they will present a program of works for violin/piano duo by Dvorak, Faure and Brahms.

The Dvorak Slavonic Dance (in E Minor) opens with an alluring melody beloved by fans of the Czech composer’s music. And the Brahms Sonata #3 is one of the masterworks of the chamber music literature.

Both performers have a long relationship with the Perlman program and with Shelter Island. Mr. Silberger, a finalist in the 2011 Tchaikovsky Competition, prepared for that event by playing concerts on the Island, including a memorable performance of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto at the Presbyterian Church.

Please join us on April 26 for this special event and help us welcome these amazing musicians back to the Island. A free-will offering will be gratefully accepted, and an opportunity to meet the players at a reception will follow.