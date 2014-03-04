Frankenstein comes to Shelter Island this weekend

PLAY TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

The Shelter Island School Drama Club will present Mel Brooks’ musical, “Young Frankenstein” this weekend. Opening night is tonight, Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m., with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and ending with a matinée on Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m.

“Young Frankenstein” follow the career of Dr. Fredrick Frankenstein, a physician lecturer at an American medical school, as he defies everything his grandfather, the infamous mad scientist Dr. Frankenstein, has done. Dr. Fredrick Frankenstein even goes so far as to change the way his last name is pronounced; he prefers to be called Fronk-en-steen!

All of that changes when he learns of his grandfather’s passing and the inheritance of the family estate in Transylvania. The student thespians are sure to please your senses as they take you with them to Transylvania to inspect the property.

According to director John Kaasik, he chose “Young Frankenstein” because it seemed a perfect fit for the five senior boys and the four senior girls who have participated in the Drama Club for years. “There is also a busy ensemble with quite a few large dance numbers, which give more opportunities to our large cast. The storyline is fun with a lot of classic humor, and the score is quite traditional — in a good way — with many pretty melody lines.”

In addition to the cast, the production crew has been extremely busy bringing “Young Frankenstein” to life. Parents and community members have been working countless hours behind the scenes building and painting the sets, coaching the actors and singers, working the lights and stage managing.

With all of the laughs of the original Mel Brooks movie; catchy tunes like “Join the Family Business,” “Transylvania Mania” and “He’s Loose”; tap dancing to “Puttin’ on the Ritz”; and surprise guests; the play is certain to appeal to people of all ages.

Support the Drama Club this weekend and see the feast that Anu and John Kaasik have put together. Mr. Kaasik said, “The kids have been amazing with the amount of work they are willing to do to get this right.”

Tickets are available in the school lobby from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., by calling 749-0302, extension 0, or at the door. The box office will open one hour before showtime. Tickets cost $12 for adults; $8 for students.