Ferry proposes fare break for Greenporters

If the Suffolk County Legislature approves the requested rate hikes for North Ferry, Greenport Village residents will get a break in ticket prices.

It’s something the Village Board asked for when North Ferry received a rate hike in 2011, but North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt said then the company couldn’t afford to extend a break to villagers.

“I heard them,” Mr. Hunt said this week about bowing to the request to give villagers a break on fees.

Under the proposal, Greenporters could purchase a 10-trip one-way book for $60 or a same-day roundtrip book of 10 tickets for $68. Currently, villagers pay $10 for one way car and driver fare and $15 for a same-day roundtrip.

Without purchasing the book, they would be paying $11 for a single one-way ticket and $16 for a single roundtrip same-day ticket.

There have been rumblings among some Greenport Village Board members about trying to impose fees on North Ferry since the village pays to maintain some of the roadways travelers use to access the boats from the North Fork.

Shelter Islanders, who now pay $49 for a one-way 10-trip book would be paying $52 for that book if the raise is granted. For a same-day roundtrip book, Islanders would pay $55, instead of the current price of $52 . But Islanders who regularly use the boats could opt for a five-day, 10-trip commuter ticket currently priced at $26 that would go to $27 if the legislature grants the change.

Non residents, including villagers, pay $32 for that same round-trip commuter ticket for 10 trips,which would go to $34. They pay $38 for a 12-trip commuter ticket and that would go to $40.

How the ferry service would distinguish those who are village residents from those who live in Greenport West is still unclear, but it could be done by address based on the streets included in village boundaries.

j.lane@sireporter.com