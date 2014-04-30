Featured Letter to the Editor: Island cisterns

To the Editor

In regard to last week’s article in the Reporter concerning cisterns for potable water (“Cisterns could be solution,” April 24), it should be noted that I had talked to Town Engineer John Cronin about designing a system for Island homeowners whose drinking water was impacted by salt water.

At first he was hesitant about doing it, but it must have piqued his interest because within a couple of days, he had come up with the Ohio State Department of Health plans for such a system.

I have not yet had a chance to talk to the Suffolk County Health Department about these systems, but feel that if you can’t drink the water, due to the location of a homeowner’s property, there is a viable solution to the problem. It should also be noted that there are a couple of cistern systems operating on the Island now, and have been used for many years.

JOHN W. HALLMAN

Chairman, Water Advisory Committee